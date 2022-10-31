Kendall Jenner Trolls Herself in Cucumber Halloween Costume

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner's Costumes TURN UP the Halloween Heat

Kendall Jenner is cool as a cucumber this Halloween.

The supermodel channeled her inner vegetable as she trolled herself in an Oct. 31 TikTok, where she dressed up in a giant cucumber costume and held a kitchen knife. She paired the hilarious costume with the audio from Mean Girls—"In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year where you can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it"/"I'm a mouse, duh!"—in her video.

And where did the cucumber inspo come from? Well, during a May episode of The Kardashians, Kendall went viral after cutting a cucumber so awkwardly that her mom Kris Jenner offered to have her chef do it for her. However, the reality star had a good laugh too, saying during a panel in June, "I think it's hysterical and I love it, honestly. Because it couldn't be more me. I am, like, a noodle with those weird things."

She later admitted in season two that cucumbers have become a "full addiction" for her.

Now, after dressing up as Jessie from Toy Story over the weekend, Kendall is taking #cukegate to the next level for Halloween, captioning her look, "i'm giving out fruits and veggies tonight."

Scroll down to see more of the Kardashian-Jenners' Halloween costumes over the years.