Go Inside Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton's "Chic and Super Fly" Beverly Hills Home

Watch : Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband

You're invited to Adrienne Bailon Houghton's crib.

Before kicking off a new chapter as an E! News co-host later this month, the Emmy winner is giving fans a look inside her and husband Israel Houghton's home.

In an exclusive sneak peek of her Nov. 3 Cribs episode, the actress and mom of 2-month-old Ever James takes viewers on a tour of the Spanish style property that immediately won her over.

Because once she saw a video—and then arrived on scene—Adrienne fell in love with the Adobe style walls, outdoor pool and treehouse that you must see to believe. With help from her stepdaughter-turned-designer Mariah, the former Cheetah Girls star was ready to make the house a home.

"We're going for a different vibe," Adrienne has said. "We want to make this house super chic and super fly."

Based on photos alone, it's safe to say she did that and so much more!