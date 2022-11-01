Exclusive

Go Inside Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton's "Chic and Super Fly" Beverly Hills Home

Before Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton show off their home for MTV’s Cribs on Nov. 3, E! News obtained an exclusive sneak peek inside the couple’s Beverly Hills property.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 01, 2022
Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband

You're invited to Adrienne Bailon Houghton's crib.

Before kicking off a new chapter as an E! News co-host later this month, the Emmy winner is giving fans a look inside her and husband Israel Houghton's home.

In an exclusive sneak peek of her Nov. 3 Cribs episode, the actress and mom of 2-month-old Ever James takes viewers on a tour of the Spanish style property that immediately won her over.

Because once she saw a video—and then arrived on scene—Adrienne fell in love with the Adobe style walls, outdoor pool and treehouse that you must see to believe. With help from her stepdaughter-turned-designer Mariah, the former Cheetah Girls star was ready to make the house a home.

"We're going for a different vibe," Adrienne has said. "We want to make this house super chic and super fly."

Based on photos alone, it's safe to say she did that and so much more!

Keep scrolling for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into Adrienne's home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

MTV
Welcome to Their Crib

On Nov. 3, Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton's Los Angeles home will be showcased on MTV's Cribs. In an exclusive sneak peek, E! News had the opportunity to take an early tour inside the property. 

MTV
Behind the Scenes
MTV
What's for Dinner
MTV
Kitchen Goals
MTV
House to Home
MTV
All Are Welcome
MTV
Work Zone
MTV
Gather Around
MTV
Master Oasis
MTV
Cozy Time

Meghan Markle Reveals Her & Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking

The Biggest Bombshells From Matthew Perry's Memoir

Love Is Blind's Bartise Admits He Made a “Mess” on Show

Make sure to watch MTV's Cribs Thursday night at 9 p.m. for the complete tour.

