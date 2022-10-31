Taylor Swift Reacts to Emily Ratajkowski’s Take on “Karma” Amid Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski and karma vibe like that.
EmRata posted her own music video to Taylor Swift's "Karma" on TikTok on Oct. 31. In the video, the model and a friend are walking their dogs, lip-syncing to the chorus: "Cause karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend /Karma's a relaxing thought /Aren't you envious that for you it's not?"
Emily is wearing a black turtleneck and bright red lipstick as she twirls around to the song.
Taylor popped into the comments to say: "Standing ovation for this," adding five clapping hand emojis. Emily responded, "This album is f--king perfect."
Clearly, the My Body author—who was recently spotted kissing DJ Orazio Rispo after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September—is really feeling Taylor's new Midnights album
Though Taylor hasn't confirmed the inspiration behind the track, some fans are convinced "Karma" is about Kanye West.
After all, Taylor is the queen of Easter eggs in her songs and her feud with Ye goes all the way back to 2009 when he dissed her at the MTV VMAs.
Fans pointed out that Taylor's song "Innocent" off 2010's Speak Now seemingly forgave Kanye and it was also track 11 like "Karma." The speculation prompted one fan to tweet, "Taylor's a mastermind."
But that's not the only fan theory.
An argument could be made that "Karma" is about Scooter Braun, who bought Big Machine Records—Taylor's former label—and all of her masters, prompting the "Question...?" singer to re-record her first six albums. Scooter expressed regret over how all of that went down in a Sept. 27 interview with NPR's Jay Williams, saying, "I learned an important lesson."
Regardless of what or who "Karma" is about, one thing is for certain: Fans are connecting to it, especially EmRata.