Why Rosemarie DeWitt Loves the "Opportunity to Be Awful"

Being the bad guy is a little bit of heaven for Rosemarie DeWitt.
So, when the opportunity to play the character Beatrice in The Estate presented itself, Rosemarie took it on for that very reason.
"I just love an opportunity to be awful," Rosemarie exclusively told E! News. "I don't know if it's regulated to gender or women of a certain age, that we were raised to be like good girls and all these things. So, whenever I can just be terrible, it's so much fun."
Terrible indeed. The upcoming flick follows Rosemarie's character Beatrice, Richard (played by David Duchovny), Savanna (played by Anna Faris) and Macey (played by Toni Collette), who are all cousins that share an aunt named Hilda (played by Kathleen Turner) who is terminally ill. Now, if you're thinking these cousins are all rushing to be by Hilda's side during this time, you're right—but not for the reason you'd think. These characters show up to Hilda's doorstep in hopes of winning her over to become the beneficiaries of Hilda's estate. But that's just the problem: They all are there for the same greedy reason.
"I think that just happens when you put you know warm bodies together," she told E! News, "that all these things come into play."
Though The Estate, which hits theaters Nov. 4, is all about familial tension, David made it clear that working with Rosemarie was an opposite experience, as he told E! News, "I really enjoyed that from day one."
He also loved co-starring once again with Kathleen, offering nothing but good things to say about the Body Heat actress.
"It's amazing to see someone just be that kind of honest and fearless and forceful at the same time," he said. "I don't know how to put it but it's she's definitely in a league of her own."
Rosemarie shares a similar sentiment when it comes to Kathleen's skill in front of the camera.
"When she has to do something like froth at the mouth, she really froths at the mouth," Rosemarie said. "She's a matriarch of our movie."