Kendrick Sampson Reveals What It Was Really Like Filming an Adele Music Video

Kendrick Sampson shared the moment he felt the most entranced while filming Adele's music video for "I Drink Wine."

Kendrick Sampson enjoyed drinking wine with Adele.

The Insecure actor shared more about his "incredible" experience filming Adele's music video for "I Drink Wine," in which the two flirt as the singer floats down a dreamy river in a tube.

"I got to push Adele around in an inner tube in a river and have her sing to me all night," Kendrick exclusively told E! News at Ebony Power 100 on Oct. 29. "I'm definitely not complaining."

In fact, Kendrick felt he was rolling in the deep by hearing Adele's vocals firsthand.

"There was a moment where I sat back like, 'Oh, Adele is singing to me,'" Kendrick continued. "I could say that at least for a couple of minutes. She sang to me."

Despite the long hours of the shoot, the How to Get Away with Murder alum gushed about the incredible environment on set.

"We were laughing the whole time. We were supportive of each other," Kendrick shared. "It was a late, late night, but it was cool and it came out beautiful."

He added, "The set was amazing. It was kind of ethereal, so it was cool to take in as you discovered different elements of it as you were swimming through."

The video made quite a splash—both on the internet and among his friends.

"Chrissy Metz made a joke in it, 'How blessed Adele is to have you there in this video,'" Kendrick said. "And I was like, 'You're hilarious.' She was like, 'You are blessed to be in the presence of the Adele.'"

