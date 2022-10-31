Kendrick Sampson Reveals What It Was Really Like Filming an Adele Music Video

Watch : Did Adele Get SECRETLY Married to Boyfriend Rich Paul?

Kendrick Sampson enjoyed drinking wine with Adele.

The Insecure actor shared more about his "incredible" experience filming Adele's music video for "I Drink Wine," in which the two flirt as the singer floats down a dreamy river in a tube.

"I got to push Adele around in an inner tube in a river and have her sing to me all night," Kendrick exclusively told E! News at Ebony Power 100 on Oct. 29. "I'm definitely not complaining."

In fact, Kendrick felt he was rolling in the deep by hearing Adele's vocals firsthand.

"There was a moment where I sat back like, 'Oh, Adele is singing to me,'" Kendrick continued. "I could say that at least for a couple of minutes. She sang to me."

Despite the long hours of the shoot, the How to Get Away with Murder alum gushed about the incredible environment on set.