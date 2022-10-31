The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged: See Her Stunning Ring

The Bradshaw Bunch star and Terry Bradshaw's daughter Rachel Bradshaw announced she's engaged to her mystery boyfriend. See her jaw-dropping diamond ring and more pics of the couple.

Rachel Bradshaw is officially off the market.

The Bradshaw Bunch star is engaged to her mystery boyfriend of over a year, she announced on Oct. 31. Rachel shared a gallery of photos from her engagement on Instagram, including a including a close-up snapshot of her stunning ring. She captioned the post, "YES YES YES YES."

Rachel's new bling features a gorgeous pear-cut diamond surrounded by a border of smaller stones with a diamond-studded band.

The singer also shared a collection of sweet snapshots with her husband-to-be—whose name has not been made public yet—including of the pair sharing kisses and others of them enjoying time with family and friends.

Several of Rachel's reality TV pals have already congratulated her on the big news. Savannah Chrisley commented, "Ahhhh!!! Congratulations sweet girl," while Jessie James Decker reacted with, "Omg Rach!!!!!!!!!!"

Rachel's sister Erin Bradshaw added, "So happy for you! Love you!"

While Rachel, 35, has kept her man's identity under wraps since they started dating in 2021, they did go Instagram official in a PDA-filled post back in spring. 

"Happy 10 months to this man," the reality star, who is NFL legend Terry Bradshaw's daughter, shared on April 17.

Since then, the E! alum has posted multiple photos documenting their relationship.

Rachel was previously married to NFL player Rob Bironas, who tragically died in a fatal car crash in 2014 not long after their wedding.

Rachel's struggles with dating were chronicled on seasons one and two of The Bradshaw Bunch.

Catch up on The Bradshaw Bunch any time on Peacock.

