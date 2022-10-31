The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Is Engaged: See Her Stunning Ring

Watch : Rachel Bradshaw Finally Gets Her "Bachelorette" Date

Rachel Bradshaw is officially off the market.

The Bradshaw Bunch star is engaged to her mystery boyfriend of over a year, she announced on Oct. 31. Rachel shared a gallery of photos from her engagement on Instagram, including a including a close-up snapshot of her stunning ring. She captioned the post, "YES YES YES YES."

Rachel's new bling features a gorgeous pear-cut diamond surrounded by a border of smaller stones with a diamond-studded band.

The singer also shared a collection of sweet snapshots with her husband-to-be—whose name has not been made public yet—including of the pair sharing kisses and others of them enjoying time with family and friends.

Several of Rachel's reality TV pals have already congratulated her on the big news. Savannah Chrisley commented, "Ahhhh!!! Congratulations sweet girl," while Jessie James Decker reacted with, "Omg Rach!!!!!!!!!!"

Rachel's sister Erin Bradshaw added, "So happy for you! Love you!"

While Rachel, 35, has kept her man's identity under wraps since they started dating in 2021, they did go Instagram official in a PDA-filled post back in spring.