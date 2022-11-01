Gifts Under $100: Happy Place Weightless Waffle Blankets, Home Bar Essentials, Lumin Skin & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It happens every year: The air turns crisp, we blink, and suddenly the holidays are in full-swing. Music! Sweaters! Decorations! Goodbye, dark chocolate pumpkin loaf, and hello, white chocolate cranberry scones.

If you're just getting a start on your shopping now, though, you're far from behind. Because to help you out of did-I-start-too-late panic, we've put together this list of 20 gifts under $100 that will make the season merry and bright for everyone. Including your peace of mind.

From luxe cashmere beanies to bath bombs for dudes (hey, who doesn't love a relaxing soak?), we've compiled a range of cozy, cute, and comfortable presents that won't break the bank. So with considered planning, it won't be your budget that bumps someone from "nice" to "naughty."

And if you pick up a sculptural planter, nourishing hair mask, or boho chic jewelry for yourself along the way? Well, you deserve it.