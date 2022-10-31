Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Goes to Oz With Her and Nick Cannon's Twins for Halloween

For Halloween 2022, pregnant Abby De La Rosa dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz while her twins Zion and Zillion—who she shares with Nick Cannon—were the Tin Man and Lion.

There's no place like home on Halloween!

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa and her 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who she shares with Nick Cannon, dressed up as characters from The Wizard Of Oz.

In an adorable Instagram Reel, set the movie's memorable song, "Over The Rainbow," the 32-year-old is seen wearing a Dorothy costume, concealing her growing baby bump under the character's iconic blue gingham dress. The little ones also got in on the fun, dressing up as the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion.

Abby captioned the clip, "Toto, I've got a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore."

Back in June, Abby announced she was expecting another baby. While she has not revealed who the father is, she was whisked away on a tropical babymoon by Nick four months later.

The Wild 'n Out star is also dad to 1-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole; 1-month-old Rise Messiah, 22-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon" with Brittany Bell; 3-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi; 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey. In December 2021, Nick revealed that he and Alyssa Scott's son Zen, passed away from brain cancer at 5-months-old.

