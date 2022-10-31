Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell In HBO Max’s The Penguin: Get the Details

Watch : Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes

The Penguin has a problem on his hands.

Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, according to Variety.

The Resort star will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone, played by John Turturro in 2022's The Batman, in the series, which will see Farrell is reprising his role as The Penguin (a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot, or Oz for short).

The character of Sofia was first introduced in the 1996 comic book series Batman: The Long Halloween where she was eventually revealed to be the mysterious murderer known as The Hangman, who had been targeting and terrorizing the Gotham City Police Department.

Crystal Reed was the first and only actress to play a live-action version of Sofia on Fox's Gotham, which ran for five seasons from 2014 to 2019.

The series is being executive produced by Matt Reeves, who directed Turturro and Farrell in the Robert Pattinson-starring film earlier this year. Dylan Clark, who produced The Batman, and Lauren LeFranc, who worked as a producer on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., will also take on writing and showrunning duties.