Sean "Diddy" Combs' Joker Transformation for Halloween Is Frighteningly Good

Watch : Diddy Is Unrecognizable as the Joker for Halloween

Why so serious?

If there's one star who took their Halloween costume very seriously this year, it's Sean "Diddy" Combs, who turned into the Joker and was almost unrecognizable.

"Hello my friends, I'm the Joker," he wrote on Instagram Oct. 30 while debuting his look. "I'm highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha."

While several A-listers have portrayed Batman's nemesis in film and TV over the years, Diddy seemed to channel Heath Ledger's version of the Joker from The Dark Knight, a role that earned the late actor a posthumous Oscar. From the green hair and the makeup to the purple suit and the laugh, Diddy totally captured the Gotham villain.

So much so, in fact, that many people couldn't believe the transformation when they ran into Diddy, with Tyler, The Creator calling his costume "top tier" and Kim Kardashian noting the music mogul "never broke character" when she saw him at a Halloween party.