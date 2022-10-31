Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge Teases One Guest's Nearly Fatal Mishap

Get ready for a different kind of Below Deck.
Bravo's newest spinoff Below Deck Adventure is swapping warm climates and relaxing days at the beach for adrenaline-pumping excursions in the mountainous fjords of Norway. Viewers will see cave tours, mountain climbing, repelling down cliffs, paragliding and more.
According to series star Captain Kerry Titheradge, one of this season's "crazy adventures" included a scary incident hundreds of feet in the air.
"We actually had one guest that nearly got seriously hurt," Captain Kerry exclusively told E! News. "It was on a mountain top. It could have been fatal."
Thankfully, that wasn't the case. But the danger that comes with the high-flying expeditions is what makes these tours so exhilarating.
"The guests who came to the boat, all they wanted to do was something adventurous and to be out of their comfort level," the Bravo star shared, "and we definitely delivered that."
Below Deck guests have been known to do their fair share of alcohol-fueled partying, and Adventure promises to be no different.
"We had our first group and they've since become good friends and my God can they drink," Kerry teased. "But they can keep it together, they're not sloppy drunks. There's this one trip and it was so bougie, it was incredible. We did a photo shoot in a cave and it was just so classy and elegant. And then I had some other guests come in and within an hour I wanted to throw them off."
Perhaps one of the rowdiest groups was one celebrating a guest's recent divorce. "That was a fun group," he said with a laugh. "I had to lock the door of my cabin for that group of ladies. It was like a lioness hunting her prey."
However, drinking is something the Adventure crew needs to keep their eye on given the inherent dangers that come with their charters.
"We want guests to have fun and I'm not a person that says no," Kerry explained, adding that he typically offers safer activities to guests who have been drinking. "If they want to jump off the top of the boat and they've been on the juice all day, that's not happening. Let's go for a tender ride instead."
Don't miss the action when Below Deck Adventure premieres Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. In the meantime, scroll down to relive some of the wildest guests in Below Deck history.
