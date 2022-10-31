Exclusive

Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge Teases One Guest's Nearly Fatal Mishap

Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge previewed adrenaline-pumping excursions, including a scary incident involving one charter guest, on Bravo's newest spinoff.

Get ready for a different kind of Below Deck.

Bravo's newest spinoff Below Deck Adventure is swapping warm climates and relaxing days at the beach for adrenaline-pumping excursions in the mountainous fjords of Norway. Viewers will see cave tours, mountain climbing, repelling down cliffs, paragliding and more.

According to series star Captain Kerry Titheradge, one of this season's "crazy adventures" included a scary incident hundreds of feet in the air.

"We actually had one guest that nearly got seriously hurt," Captain Kerry exclusively told E! News. "It was on a mountain top. It could have been fatal."

Thankfully, that wasn't the case. But the danger that comes with the high-flying expeditions is what makes these tours so exhilarating.

"The guests who came to the boat, all they wanted to do was something adventurous and to be out of their comfort level," the Bravo star shared, "and we definitely delivered that."

Below Deck guests have been known to do their fair share of alcohol-fueled partying, and Adventure promises to be no different.

Bravo

"We had our first group and they've since become good friends and my God can they drink," Kerry teased. "But they can keep it together, they're not sloppy drunks. There's this one trip and it was so bougie, it was incredible. We did a photo shoot in a cave and it was just so classy and elegant. And then I had some other guests come in and within an hour I wanted to throw them off."

Perhaps one of the rowdiest groups was one celebrating a guest's recent divorce. "That was a fun group," he said with a laugh. "I had to lock the door of my cabin for that group of ladies. It was like a lioness hunting her prey."

However, drinking is something the Adventure crew needs to keep their eye on given the inherent dangers that come with their charters.

"We want guests to have fun and I'm not a person that says no," Kerry explained, adding that he typically offers safer activities to guests who have been drinking. "If they want to jump off the top of the boat and they've been on the juice all day, that's not happening. Let's go for a tender ride instead."

Don't miss the action when Below Deck Adventure premieres Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. In the meantime, scroll down to relive some of the wildest guests in Below Deck history.

Bravo
Impossible Request

For the most part, the charter guest is always right. However, in season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, charter guest Erica requested that Captain Glenn Shephard do something to make the ship stop rocking. Unfortunately for Erica, they were in the middle of a thunderstorm and Captain Glenn didn't have the power to control the weather.

Other highlights from this charter group include a woman with hours worth of stories, bullying accusations among the ladies and so much more.

Oh Captain, My Captain

The Bravo franchise has had plenty of dramatic and crazy moments thanks to some unruly and demanding guests, including Georgia, who was a little too flirty with no-nonsense leader Captain Lee Rosbach.

Seafoam

Sometimes, you just want a foam party—at least, that's what this demanding guest asked for. Was it eyebrow-raising to see him drunkenly partying in what ended up being about four inches of foam? Yes. Was it still epic because of how excited he was? Also yes.

Bravo
Defiant Delores

Where do we start with Delores? The season eight Below Deck charter guest made a splash, literally and figuratively, after she drunkenly jumped into the ocean late at night. To make matters worse, this swimming session was in direct defiance to Captain Lee's order to stay on the boat. In a first for his career, Captain Lee ended Delores' charter early and sent her packing.

However, while being escorted away on the tender, Delores jumped into the ocean. Bold move, lady.

Bravo
Memorable Modern Family

Barrie boarded the Parsifal III with his blended family, including his current fiancé and his ex-husband, in season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. With such a large guest list, the crew was certainly put to work, especially chef Natasha. Not only did Barrie have no problem sending his breakfast back, but he also refused to have his family served buffet-style.

Bravo
Fighting Over James

The first charter of Below Deck season eight was certainly a memorable one. We're, of course, talking about when the charter guests found themselves bickering over deckhand James Hough. Specifically, charter guest Shay called dibs on the British yachtie. However, her boatmance hopes were derailed when pal Lexi flirtatiously rode a jet ski with James. Thus, a fight broke out over dinner, which shocked the Below Deck crew.

Cougar Town

It was ladies night on the high seas in this episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, but as the drinks flowed, some of the women started to get a little handsy with deckhand Jack Stirrup. Thankfully, Captain Sandy swooped in to save the day.

Above Deck Hookup

The crew aboard this ship got a show they didn't ask for when two of the guests hooked up in the crow's nest, a part of the ship that everyone could see on camera.

Cleanup Crew

In the same episode that the crew witnessed the on-deck hookup of two of their guests, they also discovered that their passengers also had never heard of cleaning up after themselves when they stumbled upon a used condom on the nightstand.

Gumball Drama

While many guests on Below Deck have been demanding, this may be the most ridiculous request because of how random it was. On one of the episodes, guests demanded gumballs, but not just any gumballs. They had to be colored gumballs and they even threatened to require they be delivered by helicopter if there were none on board.

Ghosted

Not every guest has found their trip to be a five-star experience, but usually they stick around to give feedback as to why. On this episode of Below Deck, we learn that a few of the guests straight-up ghosted upon arrival and fled the ship before even saying goodbye to the crew.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

