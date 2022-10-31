Why Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Are Both Changing Their Last Names After They Get Married

During an Instagram Q&A, Bachelor Nation's Caelynn Miller-Keyes shared the special reason she and Dean Unglert are changing their last names after their wedding. Here's what their new last name is.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 31, 2022 6:16 PMTags
EngagementsThe BachelorThe BacheloretteCouplesCelebritiesBachelor in ParadiseBachelor Nation
Watch: Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are ENGAGED

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are taking on a sentimental last name. 

Caelynn revealed during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories Oct. 30 that she and Dean are changing their last name once they tie the knot. The Bachelor alum shared, "We'll both be changing our last name to Bell!" 

In a follow-up, Caelynn explained what the significance of the name was, noting, "Bell is Dean's mom's maiden name." 

The sweet name change news comes just a week after the couple got engaged after more than three years of dating, with Dean popping the question on Kauai Island in Hawaii Oct. 24. Days later, on Oct. 29, he shared an array of photos proposing on the beach to Instagram, writing, "under promise. over deliver. 10.24.22."

Dean and Caelynn met on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, getting off to a rocky start with Dean initially ending their relationship on the beach before ultimately returning to win the 27-year old back.

Watch
Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are ENGAGED

However, the engagement was not without its share of obstacles as the 31-year-old revealed that things didn't go quite as planned, explaining that the diamond ring he intended to propose with was lost, so he had to use a placeholder ring.

"It might be in the garage somewhere but yeah, moral of the story is don't put your engagement rings in the junk drawer," he told Jared Haibon on their Help! I Suck at Dating podcast Oct. 23. "So I did have to go out and buy a placeholder ring for now, but it's not quite as nice as the first one was."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Sends Birthday Love to Boyfriend Devin Booker

2

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

3

Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband

However, all's well that ends well for the lovebirds as the proposal was still just as magical, with Caelynn posting her own pics to the 'gram about the special day. "The hardest and scariest hike I've ever done led to the best day of my life," she wrote Oct. 29. "I can't wait to be velcroed to you forever @deanie_babies."

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Sends Birthday Love to Boyfriend Devin Booker

2

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

3

Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband

4
Exclusive

Brian Austin Green Reveals His and Megan Fox's Co-Parenting Status

5

K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy

Latest News

North West & Friends Look Fly in TLC's "No Scrubs"-Inspired Costumes

Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell's The Penguin

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Joker Costume for Halloween Is Frighteningly Good

Exclusive

Brian Austin Green Reveals His and Megan Fox's Co-Parenting Status

Exclusive

Amber Ruffin Reveals If She Wants to Host The Daily Show

See Lizzo's EpicMarge Simpson and Miss Piggy Halloween Costumes

Exclusive

Below Deck Adventure" Captain Kerry Teases Near Fatal Mishap