The Biggest Bombshells From Matthew Perry’s Book: From Near-Death Experiences to His Friends Crush

His Near-Death Experience

In Matthew Perry's memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big, Terrible Thing, the Friends star revealed just how close he came to dying in 2018. While saying in a sober living home in Southern California, his colon "exploded" from years of opioid overuse. The actor ended up spending two weeks in a coma and five months in a hospital. Perry also had to use a colostomy bag for nine months, which he noted broke at least 55 times. ("Dear Colostomy Bag People: make a bag that doesn't break, you f--king morons," he jokes. "Did I make you laugh on Friends? If so, don't put shit all over my face.")

"I had been on opiates, and off opiates, and back on different opiates for so long that I suffered from a situation that only a subset of the population gets," Perry wrote of his organ exploding, sharing he had 14 follow-up surgeries after the initial seven-hour emergency procedure. "Opiates cause constipation. It's kind of poetic. I was so full of shit it almost killed me."

As he was in surgery, Perry revealed his family and friends who arrived at the hospital were told, "'Matthew has a two percent chance of making it through the night.' I will have to live out the rest of my days knowing that my mother and others heard those words."