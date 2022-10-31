Donald Faison Is Totally Buggin' Over Daughter's Clueless Halloween Costume

Watch : "Clueless" Turns 25: E! News Rewind

Have you ever seen a more adorable costume? As if!

Donald Faison and wife CaCee Cobb dressed their daughter Wilder in a totally important look for Halloween: Dionne from dad's 1995 flick Clueless. The 7-year-old knew exactly what it was like to have people jealous of her as she donned Stacey Dash's iconic black-and-white plaid skirt, blazer and over-the-top hat.

And everyone was totally buggin' over her transformation. "THIS IS EVERYTHING!" Amanda Kloots wrote in the comments of CaCee's Instagram. "Omg the best." Added Beverley Mitchell, "This is amazing."

That's one way of putting it. After all, the movie—which also starred Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd—helped launch Donald into superstardom.

"If it wasn't for this movie I wouldn't still have a career in the entertainment industry," the 48-year-old told The Telegraph in 2020. "It set all of us up. After that movie came out we all got a lot of opportunities, and we all appreciate that. When we see each other we're like, hey man, you were there from the beginning, and I was there from your beginning. It's a great camaraderie with a bunch of people who will never work together again."