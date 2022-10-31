Prince Jackson Shares the Way He Honors Michael Jackson's Legacy Everyday

Watch : Would Prince Jackson Dress Up as Michael Jackson for Halloween?

Prince Jackson is doing his part to heal the world and make it a better place. (For you and for me, and the entire human race.)

More than 13 years after Michael Jackson's death, his now 25-year-old son continues to remember the King of Pop for his many talents and big heart.

"I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house," Prince told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I have artistic paintings of him around my house. I like to lead my life with love, which is what he taught me and I try to help at least one person a day and I feel like that is a way of continuing his legacy."

And if Prince wants to feel even closer to his late father, he can always turn up the music.

"I was given so many awesome nuggets of information when I had him with me as a father and he was also very personable in the way he wrote his music," Prince explained. "If you listen to it, there's a lot of him in that. It's awesome to put it on and feel connected to him again in that way."