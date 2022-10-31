Brian Kelley Teases Dream Collaboration and Florida Georgia Line's Comeback

Music star Brian Kelley may be a solo artist now, but he's still thinking of the future of Florida Georgia Line.
The Grammy-nominated country duo—which includes bandmate Tyler Hubbard—decided to take a break in September. But Brian revealed he has some unexpected dream collaborations in mind for the group's possible return on the Oct. 31 episode of E! News' digital series DRIVE!.
Driving around his 2010 Range Rover Supercharged, Brian exclusively told host Austin J. Mills that he'd love to work with hip-hop stars like Eminem and Lil Wayne in the future. "May have to save that for some FGL collabs when we start making music again down the road," he teased. "I think that maybe fits in that box."
And when it comes to his individual dream collab, Brian chose another star who left a famed group and went solo: Justin Timberlake. "That would be great," said the 37-year-old. "I think that'd be awesome. I would love to do that."
At the end of the day, Brian said "it all depends on the song" when it comes to collabs, solo or with FGL. "If the song resonates with me," he continued, "hey, sometimes it's hard to say no."
Brian began releasing his own music prior to FGL's hiatus, coming out with his debut album Sunshine State of Mind in June 2021. And while he's "super proud" of his days in FGL, the star said going solo has been "super fulfilling."
"I'm just trying to be as authentic as I can with my stuff and just kind of own my lane and what I do," he added. "I kind of call it 'coastal country,' if you will. I'm just excited to share my voice and my songs and, honestly, at the end of the day, challenge myself."
Challenging himself is exactly what Brian said drives him to succeed in life and his career, as well as, "Just creating, building, building things, community."
And he built quite a community of fans with Tyler during his time in FGL, which he called "the ride of a lifetime."
Hear more from Brian—including what he said is his delicious guilty pleasure—in the full video above.
Check out more episodes of DRIVE! now on E! Online and E! News' YouTube page.