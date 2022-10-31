Lindsay Lohan Shares Rare Details on "Calm" Husband Bader Shammas

Watch : Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan's husband Bader Shammas is so fetch.

The Mean Girls actress revealed that the financier—with whom she tied the knot in July—has been part of her great support system as she prepares to make her return to acting.

"I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person," she shared in the cover story for Cosmopolitan published Oct. 31. "Just the best. And my family."

Lindsay added, "And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones."

The actress will take all the support she can get as she is set to star in her first major role in years with the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas—which premieres Nov. 10. Additionally, she will also be appearing in the streaming platform's new movie Irish Wish.

And while the Freaky Friday star has chosen to keep details about her relationship with Bader private, she has kept fans up to date on some of the couple's huge milestones on social media, including their November 2021 engagement.