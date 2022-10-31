Actor Tim Roth Mourns Death of 25-Year-Old Son Cormac After Cancer Battle

Musician Cormac Roth, the 25-year-old son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, passed away on Oct. 16 at the age of 25 following a battle with cancer. Read his family's moving tribute.

Cormac Roth's family is honoring his strength following his passing.

The son of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actor Tim Roth and stylist Nikki Butler died on Oct. 16 following a "courageous battle" with cancer, his family confirmed in a statement to E! News. He was 25.

"He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him," the family's message read. "He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end."

Cormac, who—according to The Guardian—was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in Nov. 2021, was a graduate of Bennington College.

"Cormac was an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love for making music stretched back to when his guitar was bigger than he was," his family said. "A guitarist, composer and producer wise beyond his years, Cormac's career was just beginning to flourish."

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

In addition to his musical talents, Cormac's loved ones will always remember his kindness. As the statement described, Cormac was a "gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him."

Courtesy of Tim Roth

"The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him," his family added. "An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

In addition to his parents, Cormac is survived by his brother Hunter Roth.

