Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Parody Housewives, House of the Dragon in Halloween Outtakes

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Spoof House of the Dragon

Everything was hunky dory on Live With Kelly and Ryan's Halloween special.

In a sneak peek video of outtakes from the Oct. 31 episode, obtained by E! News, co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest parody both Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and HBO's new Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon.

Channeling the incestuous and feuding members of the dragon-riding Targaryen clan with long, platinum blond wigs, the Live stars sit down to a family dinner. Dressed as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Kelly then spoof's RHOBH's Sutton Stracke's dialogue from a 2021 RHOBH season 11 episode: "It's hard for me to sit there and pretend like everything is great and hunky dory, when it's not."

Cue Kathy Hilton's now-iconic line: "Who is Hunky Dory?"

On Oct. 28, Ryan shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo of himself sporting his Daemon Targaryen wig and sitting down to a salad.

"Waiting for my Negroni… Sbagliato… with Prosecco in it," he captioned the pic. #HouseoftheDragon #LiveHalloween."