Exclusive

Why Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie Predict Kids Will Be "Shocked" By Halloween Costumes

Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who got into the Halloween spirit as Cirque du Soleil performers, exclusively told E! News about what they think their kids will have to say.

By Kisha Forde Oct 31, 2022 3:41 PMTags
ExclusivesHalloweenCelebritiesSavannah GuthrieHoda Kotb
Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes

Sometimes impressing kids can feel like walking a tightrope.
 
Just ask Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who both soared above and beyond when they dressed up as Cirque du Soleil performers for Halloween. And although the audience and crew were amazed with their attire, the pair predict their kids will have quite a few thoughts.
 
"I think our kids are going to be a little shocked when they see us," Savannah, who is mom to Vale, 7, and Charles, 5, exclusively told E! News, noting they will ask, "'Why do you look like sea creatures from a terrible swamp that you never wanna be in?'"

Yikes.

Meanwhile, Hoda—who has two daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3—noted that her girls "will be like, ‘Why do you have your bathing suit on?' You look cray, Mom.'"

The Today show crew have famously had a ghoulish time partaking in the scariest day of the year. And as Savannah pointed out, to not celebrate would feel, well, eerie. "Everyone loves it from behind-the-scenes to in front of the camera," she shared. "Everyone loves this tradition; we can't ever give it up."

photos
The Most Epic Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

As for Hoda, the show's celebration adds a bit of magic every year. "You gotta have fun," she shared. "So, we rip off the news corsets every now and then—and put on these corsets."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Tristan Thompson Spotted With Khloe Kardashian & True at Family Party

2

Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband

3

Mel B Reveals She's Engaged to Rory McPhee and Dishes on His Proposal

But they're not the only TV anchors reaching new heights with their Halloween costumes. Keep reading for a look at all of your favorite hosts who slipped into their very own attire throughout the day, too:
 
-Reporting by Charles O' Keefe
 
(E! and Today are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Instagram
Hoda Kotb

The Today host soared with her epic costume.

Instagram
Craig Melvin

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Craig Melvin proved he was the best in the ring this year when he dressed up as Muhammad Ali.

Instagram
Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie

The TV hosts were seen completing both a trick and a treat as Cirque du Soleil performers.

Instagram
The Today Show Crew

The entire Today show team was all smiles as they celebrated by wearing attire as part of their Las Vegas theme.

abc
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

The duo dressed up as House of the Dragon's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen for the 2022 Live With Kelly and Ryan Halloween special.

Trending Stories

1

Tristan Thompson Spotted With Khloe Kardashian & True at Family Party

2

Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband

3

Mel B Reveals She's Engaged to Rory McPhee and Dishes on His Proposal

4

Kendall Jenner Sends Birthday Love to Boyfriend Devin Booker

5

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

Latest News

Exclusive

How Prince Jackson Honors His Dad Michael Jackson’s Legacy Everyday

Donald Faison Is Totally Buggin' Over Daughter's Clueless Look

Exclusive

Brian Kelley Teases Dream Music Collab and Florida Georgia Line Return

Lindsay Lohan Shares Rare Details on "Calm" Husband Bader Shammas

Actor Tim Roth Mourns Death of 25-Year-Old Son After Cancer Battle

How Evan Peters Really Prepared For the “Darkness” of Jeffrey Dahmer

See Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Spoof Housewives and More