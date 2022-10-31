White Lotus Fans Can't Stop Talking About This NSFW Theo James Scene

Watch : Adam DiMarco Says White Lotus S2 Cast Is "SO HOT"

While The White Lotus season two premiere was full of picturesque Italian landscapes, viewers were also greeted with a very different sight.

That's right: Theo James had a full frontal scene during the Oct. 30 episode, and viewers are freaking out.

"'I love prestige television!' - me seeing Theo James' huge d--k on The White Lotus," one fan joked on Twitter. Alongside a snap of the actor's manhood, another noted that the scene could win him an Emmy, writing, "the award goes to Theo James for The White Lotus."

Meanwhile, a third fan made a graph charting their thoughts of the scene, which included believing a certain part of James' anatomy was actually a prosthetic.

The moment came when James' wealthy businessman Cameron Babcock (no pun intended) grabbed a swimsuit from the hotel room of distant friend Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza). As she rummaged around the bathroom for sunscreen, Cameron stripped down in the bedroom, putting it all on display—which Harper sneakily noticed in the mirror.