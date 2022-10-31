Selena Gomez’s Mom Reveals Why She and the Actress Haven’t Seen Her Upcoming Documentary

Watch : Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression"

Selena Gomez is not quite ready to relive certain parts of her life.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Only Murders in the Building actress' mom, Mandy Teefey, revealed that she and her daughter have "both agreed" not to watch her upcoming documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

"It's something that I feel, ‘cause I did a little interview in it, and I didn't really want to do a lot," Teefey shared at the Paw Works Animal Rescue "Ties and Tails Gala" Oct. 29. "And it kind of just put me in a headspace that you just don't want to revisit after you've grown through so much."

She added, "So, when the time comes, and I feel like I'm ready to watch it, I'll watch it. But what I've seen of it, it's beautiful."

While Gomez is set to share an in-depth look into her years-long mental health struggles in the documentary, Teefey detailed how she helped the singer through her bouts of depression and anxiety.