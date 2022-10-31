Tristan Thompson Spotted With Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson at Family Halloween Party

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Son Makes Social Media Debut With True Thompson

The Kardashians capped off spooky season with a good ‘ol family function.



As seen in Kim Kardashian and daughter North West's latest TikTok showcasing the Oct. 30 festivities, among those in attendance for the family's Halloween party included Khloe Kardashian, her ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter True Thompson.



It's also worth noting that Khloe and Tristan's baby boy—who arrived via surrogate earlier this year—also made his social media debut that same day, as he was seen sporting a tiger costume day on the Good American founder's Instagram Stories. As for True, she got into the spirit by dressing up as Owelette from the Disney Junior show, PJ Masks.



Tristan's appearance at the family's spooky event comes just days after Khloe opened up about her former relationship with the NBA star. (Khloe and Tristan's son was conceived before he welcomed his son, Theo, with Maralee Nichols, late last year).

"When I said I'm learning to un-love Tristan," Khloe shared during an Oct. 27 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I think people—whether it be family or friends, or anyone you're telling your story to—they're like 'Okay, so move on. I'm like 'No'. It's not that easy."