Sylvester Stallone Had a "Reawakening" Before He and Jennifer Flavin Called Off Divorce

Sylvester Stallone is looking back on some rocky moments.
One month after calling off his divorce from wife Jennifer Flavin, the actor reflected on the couple's brief separation, saying that the "very tumultuous time" helped him rethink his priorities.
"There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family," he told The Sunday Times in an article published Oct. 30. "It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn."
While his family comes first nowadays, the 76-year-old—who shares son Seargeoh, 43, with ex Sasha Czack and daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 with Flavin—admitted he used to put Hollywood ahead of his home life.
"I didn't pay enough attention when they were growing up," Stallone confessed of his children. "I was so career-oriented and now I go, ‘OK, I don't have that much runway up ahead and I want to start asking them about their lives.'"
He continued, "I ask them about their day and they started at first a little monosyllabic. Then I heard one say, ‘I was just thinking about you.' Oh my God. I've never heard that before in my life. When a daughter knows you care, she's there forever."
After 25 years of marriage, Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from the actor in a Florida court on Aug. 19, according to legal records obtained by E! News. In a statement to E! News on Aug. 24, Stallone addressed the divorce filing by saying, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."
Just one month later, the couple appeared to have worked things out as the Rocky star shared a new Instagram photo of him and his wife holding hands. He captioned the Sept. 19 snap, "Wonderful…."
According to court records obtained by the Palm Beach Post, an order for abatement was filed in the Palm Beach County Circuit Court on Sept. 23, officially halting the divorce proceedings.
Since reconciling, Stallone and Flavin have been putting on a united front. On Oct. 13, the couple and their two eldest daughters stepped out at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show in Los Angeles. Sistine later shared a fun TikTok of her parents and sister Sophia showing modeling their fashionable outfits from the event.
Sistine captioned the cute clip, "Family outing."