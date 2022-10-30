Khloe Kardashian's Baby Boy Makes His Social Media Debut in the Cutest Way

Welcome to Instagram, baby boy Thompson.
For the first time on social media, Khloe Kardashian has shared images of her and Tristan Thompson's son, who they welcomed via surrogate in late July. The sweet snaps, posted on the Good American founder's Instagram Stories Oct. 30, the day before Halloween, shows their daughter True Thompson, 4, dressed as Owlette from Disney Junior series PJ Masks, holding her baby brother.
The 3-month-old boy, whose name has not been made public, is wearing a fuzzy tiger costume jumpsuit and a pair Nike baby booties. His face is not shown in the photo.
The infant's IG debut comes more than a month after fans got a quick peek at him during the season two premiere of The Kardashians Sept. 22. In the scene, Khloe—who was recently nominated for a People's Choice Award for 2022's Reality Star—is seen bonding with the newborn, who sports a full head of dark hair, in a hospital room. At one point, Tristan joins her to meet their son, who is his fourth child.
In the episode, Khloe's family members—including sister Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner—FaceTime with their newest edition. While True refers to him as "Snowy," the Good American founder notes that the infant remains "No Name Johnson." (In another scene, she tells her mom she wants her second baby to have a name that start with T.)
Back in August, Khloe's rep confirmed she and Tristan were expanding their family, noting the baby was conceived in November, a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me," Khloe said in a confessional during the premiere. "Every single day I've been feeling depressed and sad. And now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."
As for where she stands with Tristan today? Well, she's simply focused on co-parenting. "I've always wanted two parents in the household helping raise the kids," she told pal Malika Haqq. "Sometimes we still just want the white house and the picket fence."
But at the end of the day, her two healthy kids are her dream come true. "Khloe is thrilled," a source previously told E! News. "She has wanted this for so long."
And seeing True adapt so well to being a big sister only makes her happier. "Khloe loves watching her and seeing her in this new role," the insider added. "She's so excited that she is finally a mom of two. She's in heaven with all of it and feels so blessed she was able to give True a sibling."