See Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch as Hocus Pocus Witches

Riverdale actresses Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch dressed up as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus for Halloween 2022. See holiday photos of them and other stars.

By Corinne Heller Oct 30, 2022 9:01 PMTags
Watch: Lili Reinhart Says Riverdale PASSED on Her First Audition!

Bow down, witches.

For Halloween 2022, Riverdale actresses Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch dressed up at the Sanderson sisters from Disney's Hocus Pocus, a month after the release of the sequel to the 1993 cult film.

Lili channeled Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Sarah, while Camila took on Kathy Najimy's, Mary, and Madelaine took center stage as leading witch Winifred, who Bette Midler played in the movies.

The Riverdale actresses shared photos of themselves wearing costumes from designer Marco Marco on Instagram. Lili captioned a group pic, "It's just a little HOCUS POCUS." She also captioned a solo photo with a line her character says in Hocus Pocus: "Hang him on a hook and let me play with him!"

On her page, Madelaine wrote, "SISTAAAAAS." She also shared a solo pic, quoting a line her character says in Hocus Pocus 2: "This time, if we see a teenager, we will kill it." 

photos
Hocus Pocus 2: Easter Eggs

Madelaine also shared a TikTok video of herself in costume lip-synching one of Winifred's lines from the original movie: "Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!"

Cibelle Levi

Lili, Camila and Madelaine wore their costumes to Vas Morgan's Halloween party in West Hollywood, one of many star-studded holiday bashes held this weekend.

Snap/Shutterstock

See photos of stars celebrating Halloween 2022:

BACKGRID
Kelly Rowland

The singer appears as Catwoman.

BACKGRID
Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart & Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale actresses appear as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Ella Balinska

The Resident Evil actress appears at Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween party at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Taylor Lautner

The Twilight alum attends the Casamigos Halloween party.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Alessandra Ambrosio

The former Victoria's Secret Angel hosts Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween party at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Chace Crawford

The Boys actor attends Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween party at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Becky G

The star appears at Darren Dzienciol's CARN*EVIL Halloween party at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Adrian Martin
Kendall Jenner

The model will make you never look at Toy Story's Jessie the same way again.

Instagram / Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel

The married couple dress up as Batman and Catwoman.

BACKGRID
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The couple steps out ahead of Halloween.

BACKGRID
Olivia Rodrigo

The singer appears as Betty Boop.

BACKGRID
Doja Cat
BACKGRID
Winnie Harlow & Shawn Mendes

The model and singer are all smiles.

BACKGRID
Diddy

Why so ssssserious?

BACKGRID
Justin Bieber

The singer is spotted at Vas Morgan's Halloween Party in West Hollywood.

BACKGRID
Hailey Bieber

The model joins husband Justin Bieber at Vas Morgan's Halloween Party in West Hollywood.

BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

The star channels Mystique from X-Men at theKarrueche x Lenny S. Halloween party at TAO Los Angeles.

Instagram
Frankie Jonas & Anna Olson

The Jonas Brothers' little brother and his girlfriend troll as Joe Jonas and ex Taylor Swift.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Chrishell Stause & G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and her partner pose together at the Casamigos Halloween bash.

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"Spider-Man caught two witches #halloween," the country singer wrote online. "Neighborhood block party here we come. Costume #1. Any guesses for Halloween night?."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The two channel a 1995-era Pamela Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Instagram
Ryan Seacrest

"Waiting for my Negroni… Sbagliato… with Prosecco in it," the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared on Instagram. "#HouseoftheDragon #LiveHalloween."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari

The newlyweds arrive at the Casamigos Halloween party dressed as Anna Nicole Smith and her oil tycoon husband J. Howard Marshall.

Instagram
Becca Tilley & Hayley Kiyoko

"Unexpected plot twist," The Bachelor star wrote on Instagram

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan

The Selling Sunset stars pose together.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery & Carly Steel

The couple, the Snap Inc. exec and the TV hosts come in a set.

Instagram / Vanessa Lachey
Nick Lachey & Vanessa Lachey

The couple appears with their kids Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford

The Casamigos co-founder and his supermodel wife appear together at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Kaia Gerber

The model, the daughter of Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerbe and supermodel wife Cindy Crawford, appears at the Casamigos Halloween party wearing Commando leggings. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Paris Jackson

The model, the late Michael Jackson's daughter, appears at her family's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at their home.

