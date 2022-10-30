Food Network Chef Michael Symon Shares the Most Used Item in His Kitchen

We interviewed Michael Symon because we think you'll like his picks. Michael is a paid spokesperson for Ecolab Science Certified. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Do you want to upgrade your kitchen? Get some advice from a seasoned chef who knows when to splurge and when to opt for the more budget-friendly shopping options. If you're looking for some shopping insights, Food Network mainstay Michael Symon shared his kitchen must-haves during an exclusive interview with E!.

He also talked about his partnership with Ecolab Science Certified (ESC), which is a program that was created to help businesses deliver a higher level of cleanliness with innovative, science-backed solutions.

You will feel like an expert chef with these Michael Symon-approved picks in your kitchen.