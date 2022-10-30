Food Network Chef Michael Symon Shares the Most Used Item in His Kitchen

We interviewed Michael Symon because we think you'll like his picks. Michael is a paid spokesperson for Ecolab Science Certified. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you want to upgrade your kitchen? Get some advice from a seasoned chef who knows when to splurge and when to opt for the more budget-friendly shopping options. If you're looking for some shopping insights, Food Network mainstay Michael Symon shared his kitchen must-haves during an exclusive interview with E!.
He also talked about his partnership with Ecolab Science Certified (ESC), which is a program that was created to help businesses deliver a higher level of cleanliness with innovative, science-backed solutions.
You will feel like an expert chef with these Michael Symon-approved picks in your kitchen.
Michael Symon Kitchen Q&A
E!: Why is the kitchen such a special place?
MS: My kitchen is a special place because programs like Ecolab Science Certified help keep it cleaner and safer, allowing us to get back to enjoying life and celebrating all of the special moments together. Ecolab Science Certified helps address higher expectations for cleaning and food safety and I'm happy to say that my restaurant Mabel's BBQ, is an ESC restaurant.
E!: What are your go-to snacks that you always have on hand?
MS: I try to always have fresh fruit on hand to snack on. I do my best to buy produce that is local and seasonal when available. It's the best for you and tastes the best.
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6-Quart, Oyster White
E!: What's one kitchen essential you should always buy on sale?
MS: If you can find a Dutch oven on sale, I highly recommend you get it. They are a staple in my kitchen and are great for dishes fit for the colder weather. For food.. smoked bacon is easy to freeze and stock up on.
This pan has 1,900+ 5-star reviews.
Michael Symon Shares What's in His Kitchen
Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer With Bluetooth
"Always cook to a temperature, not a time." This thermometer has 21,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Winco Stainless Steel, Coiled Spring Utility Tong Heavyweight, 12-Inch
"Versatile and useful, especially when cooking with fire (or juicing citrus)."
These tongs have 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chef'n Pastrio Set Bench Scraper and Chopper, Includes Stainless Steel and Plastic, Red
"This is the most used thing in my kitchen."
This product has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Made In Cookware 8-Inch Chef Knife
"I'd rather have one quality knife that can get the job done than a bunch of lower quality knives that won't last as long."
Fable Pets Bowl
"These are aesthetically pretty cool and easy to clean since you can throw them in the dishwasher."
These bowls come in two sizes and four colors.
Tilit Wrinkle Free Chef Aprons
"These are good quality and comfortable, which is key for me."
Vitamix Aer Disc Container
"I use this for sauces, soups, smoothies and everything in between."
Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Spider
"A spider is great for pasta or taking veg out of water. You can find them at Asian markets and restaurants supplies stores for under $20."
