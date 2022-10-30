Selena Gomez Returns to Waverly Place “Where It All Began”

Watch : Selena Gomez Talks "Past Mistakes" That Led to "Depression"

A magical homecoming.

Selena Gomez recently made a special visit to New York City's Waverly Pl., the setting of her former Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place.

In an adorable photo posted to Instagram on Oct. 29, the 30-year-old is seen looking up at the street sign while wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt, patterned pants and crossed-body bag as she stands in front Julius, one of the neighborhood's oldest bars. She captioned the snap, "Where it all began."

Selena played teenage wizard Alex Russo on the beloved series for four seasons from 2007 and 2012. While she now stars as young artist-turned-amateur sleuth Mabel Mora on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, the actress believes the two characters are connected in a sense—after all, they are both from NYC, have enviable wardrobes and are incredibly witty.

"I feel like Mabel is an older version of Alex in a way," Selena told Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast in June while reflecting on her Disney Channel days. "I adored being on that show so much."

She added, "I still look back at that and laugh at certain things just because I thought it was so fun."