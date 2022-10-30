Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : You've Got to See Ariana Grande's "Wicked" Hair Transformation

Something wicked this way comes.

Ahead of Halloween, several stars decided to shake up their signature looks, including Ariana Grande, who nearly broke the Internet when she ditched her famed brown ponytail and debuted blonde hair as she continues to film the adaptation of Broadway's Wicked. Plus, Megan Fox proved she was ready for spooky season's peak by dyeing her dark tresses a fiery red hue, while Mindy Kaling and Camila Cabello both decided to take a bite out of TikTok's new "brownie batter brunette" hair trend. Mmm...makes us want a dessert real bad.

With an assist from one of her famous friends, Avril Lavigne made her first major hair change since becoming a household name when "Complicated" was released 20 years ago. And finally, Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney took to Instagram to reveal how he lost 50 pounds in five months for a transformation we'll be thinking about for "10,000 Hours."