Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Total Lovebugs During L.A. Date Night

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are suckers for a night out, and the two were dressed to the nines during their recent outing in Los Angeles. See the pic below.

Watch: See Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra TWIN With Baby Daughter

Head over heels in the moment.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles on Oct. 27 at a Catch Steak restaurant. The pair—who share 9-month-old baby girl Malti—were dressed to the nines for the outing, with the Baywatch star wearing a skin-tight pink and orange dress. She accessorized her look with an orange shoulder purse and a pair of closed toe heels.

The Jonas Brothers musician's look was much more laid back, with Nick opting for an oversized black blazer, gray slacks and black dress shoes. 

The event comes on the heels of the parents' recent celebration for Diwali with Malti on Oct. 24.

In honor of the holiday, the "Jealous" singer shared photos of himself, Priyanka and their daughter all wearing matching outfits. He captioned his post, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."

Malti's face in the snaps was covered by a red heart emoji but it's clear that the festivities were a special night for the whole trio.

Although this is Malti's first time celebrating Diwali, Nick and Priyanka's have previously observed the holiday together. Last year, the The Matrix Revolutions star posted photos of herself and her husband on the special day.

"With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home," Priyanka wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Diwali."

Since welcoming Malti, Nick and Priyanka have been spotted on a few date nights. Most recently, they attended a friend's wedding in Dallas, Texas. Priyanka later shared several photos from the event on social media.

"To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me," she captioned a Oct. 10 post. "Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it."

