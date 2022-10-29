Vision Might Be Getting His Own WandaVision Spin-Off

We may not have lost our Vision.

A WandaVision spin-off centered on Vision—with Paul Bettany reprising his role from the series—is in the works at Disney+, according to Deadline.

The series, tentatively titled Vision Quest, would be about Vision "trying to regain his memory and humanity," says the outlet, and some are referring to it as the "the White Vision project."

If you'll recall, episode eight of WandaVision featured the first appearance of White Vision, a S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division) creation who was sent to destroy Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and regular Vision.

And yes, before you ask, Deadline reports that there have already been discussions about Olsen reprising her role as Wanda on Vision Quest.

Given her transformation into the Scarlet Witch, we're not sure if we should be excited or terrified about Wanda's return. Maybe both!

In any event, Bettany teased last year that Vision's story might not be over.

"We really found a lane for ourselves, and this was different in tone from those movies," he told Deadline in August 2021. "But you never know with Marvel, whether you're done, or not. So I don't want to call it the end yet. This was one of the most creative experiences of my life, joyful and free, making this show. To see it embraced by an audience the way it was, was so wonderful."