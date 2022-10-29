Kim Kardashian’s 4 Kids Channel Pop Culture Icons With Halloween Costumes

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Kids' ICONIC Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian's children are honoring the past for present day Halloween.

The SKIMS founder shared that 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm are channeling some big names in pop culture for Halloween by unveiling the finished product of a photoshoot the kids did in their costumes.

Kim captioned the big reveal on Oct. 28, "THE ICONS – AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E."

North dressed as Aaliyah in her Tommy Hilfiger commercial back in the '90s, nailing the look with pants and a tube top just like the "Try Again" singer once wore.

As for Chicago, her look paid perfect homage to Sade Adu's 1980s snap where the "Smooth Operator" singer posed with her arms crossed in a double denim outfit paired with gold jewelry.

Meanwhile, Saint transformed into Snoop Dogg for the occasion, sporting a black and white flannel just like the ensemble Snoop wore in a photo taken with Dr. Dre back in 1993. And Psalm paid homage to Eazy-E by rocking a black button-up jacket with a "Compton" hat.