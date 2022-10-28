Bachelor Nation's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Married

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have truly found their paradise.
The Bachelor Nation couple—who are parents to son August William Wendt, 11 months—tied the knot in her home state of Florida on Oct. 28, according to People. Kevin shared a glimpse of himself writing his vows by the pool earlier in the day.
"I feel like everybody that we talk to says it's over in a blink, so try to enjoy it. And I feel like that's easier said than done," he told the outlet. "We just want to enjoy each other, and enjoy our friends and family."
The happy news comes three years after Kevin, 38, proposed to Astrid, 32, in his home city of Toronto, in Ontario, Canada.
"08.28.19," she wrote on Instagram at the time alongside photos from the proposal. "I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I'll never forget. Just you + me. @kevin.c.wendt you've taught me to love, learn and grow and I can't believe you've chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I'll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever."
Kevin and Astrid knew they wanted to start a family. And after nearly two years of fertility struggles, they announced in March 2021 that they were able to conceive through IVF, welcoming August in November.
Fans met Kevin on Jasmine Lorimer's season of The Bachelorette Canada in 2016. While the two got engaged on the show, they announced their split just a few months later in 2017. Kevin then starred on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018, forming a relationship with Ashley Iaconetti. However, they split shortly after the show.
Later that year, Kevin appeared on season five of Bachelor in Paradise, where he met Astrid (who had been on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017). While they formed a connection on the beach, the pair ended up going their separate ways before the show ended. However, they rekindled their romance soon after and the rest, as they say, is history.
"Somewhere around 4 years down & it just keeps getting better," Astrid wrote in a July 2022 Instagram post. "Can't wait for all that's ahead @kevin.c.wendt."