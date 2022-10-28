See How Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and More of Your Fave Celebs Are Celebrating Halloween 2022

See photos of Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Richie and more stars celebrating Halloween 2022.

Halloween 2022 is almost upon us and celebs are already getting into the spooky holiday spirit.

Over the past few weeks, stars including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Lea Michele have taken their kids to pumpkin patches, while others have joined the pre-holiday festivities at Halloween-themed parties and theme parks with tricks and treats alike.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, fashion designer Nicole RichieBlack-ish stars Miles Brown and Marsai Martin and Outer Banks stars Austin North, Madison Bailey and Chase Stokes all enjoyed fun evenings at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights in recent weeks. Vanessa Hudgens stopped by Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, whereas Rebel Wilson and Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni walked the Nights of the Jack Jack-O-Lantern trail at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.

In addition, celebs have also been attending private pre-Halloween parties. Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber were among the stars spotted last weekend at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday bash. The married couple wore black eye masks as the model sported custom Victoria's Secret black lingerie and her husband wore a Zorro-like outfit.

See photos of stars celebrating Halloween 2022:

Greg Swales/@gregswalesart
North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids channeled pop culture icons for their Halloween costumes by paying homage to Aaliyah, Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg and Eazy-E.

BACKGRID
Hailey Bieber

The model arrives at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday party.

BACKGRID
Justin Bieber

The singer joins Hailey at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday party.

BACKGRID
Doja Cat

The birthday girl arrives at her masquerade-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"Halloween 2022 With my dead bride @officialelenabelle," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Terry Crews

The America's Got Talent host screams for his life at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Great Wolf Lodge
Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss

So you think you can scare this family at Great Wolf Lodge Northern California's Monster Bash dance party? 

Instagram
Jennifer Garner and her dog Birdie

The 13 Going on 30 actress sported two spooky looks this year as she and her golden retriever celebrated Halloween together. 

Instagram / Lea Michele
Lea Michele

The actress and her son Ever check out a pumpkin patch.

Instagram
Rachel Zegler

The Golden Globe winner channeled her inner Julia Roberts by recreating one of her iconic looks from Pretty Woman

Instagram
Morgan Stewart McGraw

It's a family affair at Tina's Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles. 

Knott’s Berry Farm
Carmen Electra

The actress is ready for a ghostly good time as she enjoys the Ghostrider rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. 

Michael Simon/Amazon
Dorinda Medley

The Real Housewives of New York City star prepares for Halloween with her Amazon Echo Show 15 and Ring Video Doorbell at Blue Stone Manor.

Instagram
Kailyn Lowry

"Our 4th annual Halloween make up," the Teen Mom star wrote on Instagram after working with makeup artist Zach Boner. 

Instagram
Dustin Lynch & Kane Brown

"I like turtles," Dustin wrote on Instagram while attending his friend's Halloween-themed birthday party. "And happy bday KB! @kanebrown."

Todd Williamson
Vanessa Hudgens

It's not Halloween until the actress finds herself back among the monsters at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria star is all smiles as she kicks off her evening at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack
Rebel Wilson

Aca-spooky! The Pitch Perfect star enjoys Nights of the Jack, a family friendly annual event at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. 

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Victoria Justice

After attending the RiSE festival near Las Vegas, the A Perfect Pairing star heads to Los Angeles to attend Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Shipt
Jamie Chung

The actress and Shipt Halloween hosting specialist gets ready for spooky season with help from the same-day delivery company.

Instagram
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

"LaValle Pumpkins," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote on Instagram after visiting the pumpkin patch. 

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Miles Brown & Marsai Martin

Stronger together! The Black-ish co-stars conquer Halloween Horror Nights together at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Instagram
Cheyenne Floyd

"Pumpkin Patch in our @novakids @fashionnova," the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared on Instagram

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack
Justin Baldoni

Family fun night! The Jane the Virgin star attends Nights of the Jack at King Gilette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. 

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Austin North, Madison Bailey & Chase Stokes

The Outer Banks crew isn't afraid of some thrills at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood
Nicole Richie

It's not so simple surviving Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Shaqtoberfest
Shaquille O'Neal

The NBA legend is spotted at the first-ever Shaqtoberfest Halloween attraction at the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif.

Experiential Supply Co.
Derek Fisher

The baseball legend and his family enjoy a spooky night out at Experiential Supply Co.'s 3rd annual Haunt'OWeen event sponsored by Netflix and Bang Energy.

Jen Lowery Photo
Diplo

The DJ heads to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., for a night of spooky mazes and characters. 

Experiential Supply Co.
Casper Smart

The dancer stops by Experiential Supply Co.'s 3rd annual Haunt'OWeen event in partnership with Fever at the Woodland Hills Promenade.

