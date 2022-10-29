shopDisney 30% Off Sale: Get Disney-Inspired Accessories, Toys & More Magical Finds for as Low as $12

You can only shop the 30% off shopDisney sale until Monday, so check out these amazing Disney-inspired finds now!

By Ella Chakarian Oct 29, 2022 1:00 PMTags
E-comm: ShopDisney Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Disney lovers, guess what! You can shop all the cutest, most magical Disney-inspired products on shopDisney right now. Whether you're on the hunt for some Star Wars or Mickey Mouse merch for yourself or want to get ahead on holiday shopping for the Disney-obsessed adults and kids in your life, you can take advantage of this 30% off sale to get it all done.

Keep scrolling for some of the best finds from the shopDisney sale that are sure to bring some extra joy to your life— the sale only lasts until Monday!

Halloween Loungefly Mini Backpack

For the Halloween enthusiast in your life who also happens to be into fashion and accessories, this mini backpack is perfect! It's adorned with all your favorite Disney characters with a spooky cute twist.

$80
$56
ShopDisnet

Winnie the Pooh Cookie Jar

I audibly gasped when I first saw this Winnie the Pooh cookie jar, and I know you'll love it, too. It would be the perfect gift for the cookie and Disney lover in your life! 

$50
$35
ShopDisney

Star Wars Journal Set

This Star Wars journal set would be a great holiday gift idea for someone who loves to write and is a Star Wars aficionado. It comes in a set of three and is currently on sale for $12.

$17
$12
ShopDisney

Glow-in-the-Dark Ghost Baseball Cap for Adults

This baseball cap might be intended for spooky season, but it's honestly cute enough to be worn year-round. Plus, it glows in the dark and is on sale for $21!

$30
$21
ShopDisney

Minnie Mouse Sequin Ear Headband for Adults – Aqua

For the Disneyland frequenter in your life, these Minnie Mouse ears are super cute. They're currently on sale in a sequin aqua blue design for $21.

$30
$21
ShopDisney

Mickey Mouse Icon Stainless Steel Tumbler

This Mickey Mouse icon tumbler is a perfect gift idea or stocking stuffer for anyone Disney-obsessed. They can use it on their commute to work because of its secured plastic lid and sleek design. It's on sale right now for $16!

$23
$16
ShopDisney

Mickey Mouse Raised Icon Mug – Pink

Another joyful way to drink your favorite beverages is with this Mickey Mouse icon mug in a cute pink shade. It's currently on sale for just $14, so snag it while you can.

$20
$14
ShopDisney

Stitch Weighted Plush

This Stitch Weighted Plush is so cute, you'll probably want one for yourself. It would make a great gift idea for your kids, and is currently on sale for $28 instead of its original $40 price.

$40
$28
ShopDisney

Disney Princess Deluxe Figure Play Set

This princess play set would make the perfect gift for any princess-loving kid in your life. It comes with a collection of some of the Disney princesses we all know and love, and is currently on sale for $19.

$27
$19
ShopDisney

Tiana Measuring Cup Set – EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2022

This Tiana measuring cup set is perfect for the person with a Disney princess and baking-obsessed personality. The measuring cup set comes with four different designed measuring cups for just $17 to help you whip up some recipes as delicious as Tiana's.

$25
$17
ShopDisney

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband Earrings

If you know someone who is jewelry-obsessed with a soft spot for Disney, these Minnie Mouse Ear Headband Earrings would make such a perfect gift. Especially since they're on sale for $17.

$25
$17
ShopDisney

Cinderella Wristlet

This Cinderella Wristlet is a cute way to store your essentials. It's spacious, adorned with an adorable Cinderella print and totally perfect for the Disney princess-lover in your life.

$25
$17
ShopDisney

Want to keep shopping some more can't-miss products perfect for the holidays? Check out these holiday advent calendars for every interest.

