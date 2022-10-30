This $10 Meat Thermometer Has 52,000+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Thanksgiving is a holiday known for expressing feelings of gratitude, spending time with loved ones and enjoying delicious feasts that fill you up enough to last until winter break. But most importantly, what ties all these elements together to make or break the classic holiday is none other than the turkey that sits at the head of the table. If the turkey is roasted to perfection, each part thoroughly cooked but not to the point of drying out, then the whole meal is smooth-sailing; but if it's anything less, the meal runs the risk of sinking like the Titanic.

As we count down the days to Thanksgiving and holiday barbecues, the pressure is on to perfect your cooking and grilling skills. Luckily, where there's a will, there's a way — in this case, will's name is a meat thermometer that has over 52,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Did we mention, this thermometer happens to currently be on sale for 60% off the original price? What are you waiting for, chef?