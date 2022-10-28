Here’s Proof Dua Lipa’s All-Black Look Is the Definition of Spooky Chic

Watch : Dua Lipa Reveals RELATIONSHIP STATUS Amid Trevor Noah Pics

Dua Lipa's latest look will blow your mind.—

Ever since the pop star touched down in Japan earlier this week, she hasn't missed a style beat. Case in point? Dua dressed with flair on Oct. 27 as she explored Naoshima in a head-to-toe black outfit.

In a new Instagram post, the "Potion" singer modeled her plunging single-breasted blazer, which she wore without a top, and paired with a crisp neck collar instead. The accessory, which also featured a slim tie, gave the outfit a risqué touch. Dua's floor-length skirt and platform loafers completed her overall look.

The superstar's all-black vibe definitely screamed spooky chic. And dare we say her ensemble felt like a mix between something Morticia and Wednesday Addams would wear? After all, Dua not only kept her long black hair parted in the middle like the matriarch, but also drew on a thick, black wing as sharp as a knife.