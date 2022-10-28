What to Know About Jack Dorsey's New App After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

As Elon Musk settles in as Twitter's new owner, Jack Dorsey is building a new social network.
The Twitter co-founder, who stepped down as CEO in Nov. 2021, and left the board of directors six months later, has now turned his focus to a new venture: Bluesky Social, a decentralized social network protocol.
And according to Dorsey, Bluesky will not be competing with Twitter in the traditional sense, as he noted recently that the app will instead be "a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it."
The company recently laid out its vision for the platform sharing exactly what to expect from this newest social network.
"The World-Wide Web wouldn't have been much fun if it had been created without a browser, and the same goes for the AT (Authenticated Transfer) protocol," the company wrote on Twitter on Oct. 18. "So we're also building a social application called Bluesky."
What does this mean? Bluesky will allow social media users to be in complete control of their algorithms.
"Algorithms dictate what we see and who we can reach," the Bluesky team wrote in a separate tweet "We must have control over our algorithms if we're going to trust in our online spaces."
But don't expect Bluesky to try to compete with Twitter. As Dorsey said in a Dec. 11 tweet, "The goal is for Twitter to ultimately be a client of this standard."
Musk, who completed his acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, has started making his mark, with several senior figures—including current CEO Parag Agrawal—already exiting the tech company.
Hours before officially becoming Twitter's owner, the Tesla CEO shared an open letter stating his intentions for the social media platform. Specifically, he noted in the Oct. 27 letter posted to the app, that he does not want it to become "a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said without consequences."
He also shared his reason for wanting to purchase the app in the first place.
"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk said. "I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love."
After the deal was solidified, the SpaceX founder celebrated with a series of tweets including "the bird is freed" and "let the good times roll" before announcing the creation of a content moderation council.
"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," he tweeted on Oct. 28. "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."