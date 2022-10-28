What to Know About Jack Dorsey's New App After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Watch : Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal

As Elon Musk settles in as Twitter's new owner, Jack Dorsey is building a new social network.

The Twitter co-founder, who stepped down as CEO in Nov. 2021, and left the board of directors six months later, has now turned his focus to a new venture: Bluesky Social, a decentralized social network protocol.

And according to Dorsey, Bluesky will not be competing with Twitter in the traditional sense, as he noted recently that the app will instead be "a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it."

The company recently laid out its vision for the platform sharing exactly what to expect from this newest social network.

"The World-Wide Web wouldn't have been much fun if it had been created without a browser, and the same goes for the AT (Authenticated Transfer) protocol," the company wrote on Twitter on Oct. 18. "So we're also building a social application called Bluesky."

What does this mean? Bluesky will allow social media users to be in complete control of their algorithms.

"Algorithms dictate what we see and who we can reach," the Bluesky team wrote in a separate tweet "We must have control over our algorithms if we're going to trust in our online spaces."

But don't expect Bluesky to try to compete with Twitter. As Dorsey said in a Dec. 11 tweet, "The goal is for Twitter to ultimately be a client of this standard."