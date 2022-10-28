Chord Overstreet Explains Glee's Lasting Impact

Watch : Chord Overstreet Channels His Inner Chad on Acapulco

Chord Overstreet knows the New Directions will never go out of style.

The Glee alum, whose character Sam Evans became the New Directions director in the series finale, has only expanded his horizons since the beloved show ended in 2015—but as younger generations continue to discover the show, the legacy of Sam lives on.

"When you do anything that's that impactful, it's a compliment to the people that are creating," the 33-year-old actor exclusively told E! News. "The role you have on the show can impact people's lives. I think it's really cool that it still goes on."

With the entire series available to stream on Disney+, its themes and groundbreaking representation are being seen and appreciated by a crop of viewers that are as young now as the students at William McKinley High were when the show first premiered.

"It helped a lot of kids and it dealt with a lot of issues that it was the leader on," Chord said. "It was the first time a lot of these things got discussed. It's cool that it's sticking around."