See Chris Hemsworth, Khloe Kardashian and More React to Their 2022 People's Choice Awards Nominations

Watch: 2022 People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

These stars owe it all to their fans.

The nominations for the 2022 People's Choice Awards are finally out, and some of this year's biggest nominees took to social media to celebrate the big honor.

2020 People's Icon winner Jennifer Lopez thanked her "#JLovers" on Twitter to celebrate her nominations for The Female Movie Star of 2022 and The Comedy Movie Star of 2022, while The Male Movie Star of 2022 nominee Miles Teller tweeted his appreciation for Top Gun: Maverick fans, which earned noms for The Movie of 2022 and The Action Movie of 2022.

But some stars took a funny approach to celebrate their PCA noms, including Chris Hemsworth, who poked fun at his fellow The Male Movie Star of 2022 nominees Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in a hilarious Instagram video.

Likewise, Bullet Train's Joey King shared a video on Instagram, acknowledging she is up against Tom Cruise for The Action Movie Star of 2022.

First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees 2022

Fans can vote for their favorites in TV, movies, music and more on the official PCAs voting site and can vote up to 25 times a day per category now through Wednesday, Nov. 9. The winners will be announced during the Dec. 6 telecast.

Scroll below to see many more celebrity PCAs nomination reactions.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards air Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

John Russo/ On The JLo
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez thanked her fans for her two PCAs nominations on Twitter, wiritng, "Thank you @peopleschoice for the nominations!!! You can vote now #JLovers!!! You know what to do."

Lia Toby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth poked fun at his fellow Male Movie Star of 2022 nominees with a hilarious video on Instagram, pretending to be alongside stars like Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

"It's a full category," said the Thor: Love and Thunder star. "It's a list of people that most likely will beat me, so I need your help and your votes. So, get on down and start voting."

James Veysey/Shutterstock
Miles Teller

Retweeting a list of Top Gun: Maverick's PCAs nominations on Twitter, Miles Teller showed his appreciation for fans by writing, "Thank you all for the Top Gun: Maverick love!!"

David Fisher/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogu
Ryan Reynolds

"THE ADAM PROJECT has several @peopleschoice nominations!" the actor tweeted. "You can vote here http://votepca.com (and you're able to vote daily)."

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Joey King

"Thank you to the people for nominating me for not one, but two People's Choice Awards," the Bullet Train star said in an Instagram video before poking fun at herself. "And one of those is me nominated against Tom Cruise for Best Action Star of 2022, which is like, 'Ha, ha, ha, ha. What are you thinking?'

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for CHLA
Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote a heartfelt message to fans on Instagram to celebrate her PCAs nomination, writing, "I owe my career to PEOPLE!"

"This nomination from @peopleschoice is an unexpected and beautiful recognition of that connection," her Instagram caption continues. "I'm thrilled to still be in the game, still fighting, still searching and like Laurie Strode, still STANDING and proud of my @halloweenmovie FAMILY for the @peopleschoice BEST DRAMA MOVIE nomination."

Patrick Lewis/Starpix for The Paley Center for Media/Shutterstock
Ice-T

Ice-T shared his excitement about his first-ever PCAs nomination with fans on Instagram, writing, "The people nominated me, but to WIN I'll need YOUR votes…You can vote once a day up to 25 votes.. I'm up against some big competition. Vote for ICE! Lol."

Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian

"I cannot believe I am nominated again for The Reality Star of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards!" The Kardashians star tweeted. "You truly have no idea how much this means to me. This nomination and award always means the most because the winners are chosen by you! #TheRealityTVStar #KhloeKardashian #PCAs."

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Kyle RIchards

"Thank you so much. I am very honored to be included in @peopleschoice nominees," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram. "Please vote at link in bio #HalloweenEnds #RHOBH #Peopleschoice."

Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Kane Brown

The singer exclusively told E! News he's "super excited" about his Country Artist of 2022 nomination. "It feels just amazing to be acknowledged and all the work that we've done this year," he shared. "It's been hard. I've been away from the family a lot, about to go back out again. I'm glad people recognize."

As for his message for voters, he added, "I just want to say I love you guys. You have got me here and I just want to say I appreciate everything you've done for me."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause took to Instagram to celebrate her and Selling Sunset's PCA nominations, writing, "Ahhhhh THANK YOUUUU @peopleschoice for the NOMINATIONS!!! I absolutely love the other women in my category so it is so amazing to be in with them. Selling Sunset is also nominated for best reality show. Link in bio!"

Cindy Ord/Bravo
Garcelle Beauvais

"WOW!! What an honor. Thank you so much, @peopleschoice!!" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted on Instagram. "You can vote online at the link in my bio! #PCAs."

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Dove Cameron

"Wowww," The New Artist of 2022 nominee wrote on her Instagram story Oct. 27. "Thank you @peopleschoice. What an honor. Blown away to be on this list of incredible artists!!!"

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for NYFW ShopsLA presented by Afterpay
GAYLE

"Whatttt is happening," GAYLE captioned her Oct. 26 Instagram story featuring the nominees for The New Artist of 2022. The singer encouraged fans cast their vote, writing, "Pls vote if u wanna."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Latto

"Vote for me y'all," The New Artist of 2022 nominee tweeted in celebration of her first-ever PCAs nom.

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Lauren Spencer-Smith

"OMG THANK YOU @peopleschoice," the singer wrote on Instagram. "WTHHHHH THIS IS SO COOL. You can vote for me now on twitter by tweeting these hashtags together #TheNewArtist #LaurenSpencerSmith #PCAs and at the link in my bio."

Prince Williams/ Getty Images
Saucy Santana

Sometimes a few words capture a thousand feelings, as Saucy Santana captioned an Instagram story featuring his fellow The New Artist of 2022 nominees, "Omg!!!! Yes!"

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Noah Thompson

"This is crazy y'all, I'm nominated for a @peopleschoice award!!!" the American Idol winner posted on Instagram. "You can vote up to 25 times per day, per category, per method. Y'all can vote through the link in my bio or via Twitter. #PCAs."

VH1
Willow Pill

The RuPaul's Drag Race winner shared her PCA nomination with fans on Twitter, hilariously captioning the post, "I'm nominated for an Oscar!"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brent Rivera

Brent Rivera fittingly celebrated his nomination for The Social Star of 2022 on social media, captioning his Oct. 27 Instagram story, "Guys!!! Omg we're nominated for a People's Choice Award."

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Khaby Lame

"AN HONOR FOR ME!!" the social media said wrote of his The Social Star of 2022 nomination on his Instagram story. "THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING."

