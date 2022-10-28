Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Addresses Nepotism Comments

Leni Klum knows she's had an easier path to modeling than others.
As the daughter of Heidi Klum and Seal, the 18-year-old got candid about how much her parents helped with launching her modeling career.
"It's just a fact. My parents are famous," Leni told People in an interview published Oct. 27 when asked about the nepotism baby stereotype. "I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom."
However, Leni shared that she is pulling her own weight as well.
"But I am doing the work and putting in the time," she said. "Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."
The rising star's wish to follow in her mother's footsteps began when she was stopped at a Brandy Melville store at age 12.
"They asked me to model for their clothes. I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time," Leni recalled, "It was the only place I went shopping. I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.'"
She added, "I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more."
Back in 2021, Heidi told E! News that after Leni had been "begging me for years" to start modeling, the supermodel finally caved in. "Her being 16, almost 17, I said, 'fine,'" the Project Runway alum said. "She opened Berlin Fashion Week."
Leni also graced the cover of Vogue Germany in 2020 with Heidi and posed for an Intimissimi lingerie campaign shoot earlier this month. Through it all, Leni always keeps in mind her parents' wise words.
"They have both taught me to be myself, and to do what makes me feel comfortable. You can tell if you're not comfortable and then the best of you isn't brought out," Leni shared. "I just think you should be open and honest with what makes you comfortable, be yourself, do what you love. And if you do all those three things then you're golden."