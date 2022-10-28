You’ll Be Making a Big Mistake by Missing Rachel Zegler’s Julia Roberts-Inspired Halloween Costume

Watch : 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes

Rachel Zegler is channeling her inner Julia Roberts for 2022 Halloween.

The West Side Story actress shared a side-by-side image to her Instagram Stories of herself wearing one of the Oscar winner's most iconic looks her role as Vivian Ward in the 1990 film, Pretty Woman.

The Oct. 28 post, Rachel, 21, shared a selfie wearing a white crop top and blue miniskirt linked together by a ring at her stomach that featured cut outs on the sides. She paired the outfit with black leather boots that came below the knee and a red jacket tied around her waist. A black newsboy cap, a blonde bob wig and red lipstick completed the ensemble.

She simply captioned the post, "Halloween is my super power."

Fans were first introduced to Julia's sexy look in the Garry Marshall-directed romantic comedy when her character Vivian approached millionaire Edward Lewis—played by Richard Gere—on Hollywood Boulevard.