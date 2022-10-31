Gifts Under $50: Nest Candles, Joey Baby Jewelry, Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers & More

From Nest Candles to Joey Baby Jewelry, here are 20 gifts under $50 that will make everyone's holiday season merry and bright.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 31, 2022 11:00 AMTags
E-comm: Gifts Under $50

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It's official: Seasonal changes are everywhere we look. Our lattes are going from Pumpkin to Peppermint Mocha. Spooky decorations are being swapped out for turkeys and elves who sit on shelves. It feels like we should know which Daylight Saving period is right around the corner, but no one really knows which is Standard and which isn't, right?

I'll get to the point: It's about to be the holiday season, y'all. And that means big shopping ahead. We're leaving tricks behind with the fall and moving full steam ahead to treats for the winter.  However, all those treats can really start to pile up, so it's best to set a budget.

With some careful planning, no one has to get bumped to the naughty list just for financial purposes. To help you out, we've put together this list of 20 gifts under $50 that will sure to make a Dancer and Prancer out of anyone you're shopping for.

If you're shopping for me, feel free to do so Supermarket Sweep-style. Within the budget, of course. 

50+ Thoughtful Holiday Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad Starting at Just $8

Lovery XL Bath Bombs, Set of 10

Give the gift of a good soak this season with this set of extra-large bath fizzies made with a variety of enriching butters and botanicals. Also, yes: They come individually wrapped and in that adorable bathtub.

Aeva Rose Quartz Facial Roller

Per the brand, the properties of rose quartz naturally help this facial roller cool, soothe, and depuff a tired complexion. Everyone could use a nice facial massage now and then.

Nest Ocean Mist Sea Salt Classic Candle

Notes of sea salt, white tea, and coconut swirl together in this luxurious candle that will fill any space with the scents of summer.

107 Beauty Avocado Cuddle Sheet Mask

A "form-fitting cellulose sheet mask drenched in a plush cream essence," the Avocado Cuddle is "hydrating, nourishing," and ideal for any skin type per the beauty line.

Joanna Buchanan Evil Eye Hanging Ornament

This exquisite ornament features the emblem of the "evil eye," an ancient symbol intended to warn off unwanted spirits. Tree not required, either: This makes a lovely wall decoration in any room.

Joey Baby Sophia Necklace

Understated and easy to layer yet breathtaking on its own, this delicate necklace from Joey Baby will outshine any other gift.

Hydro Flask Black Insulated Coffee Mug, 12 Oz.

For the friend who works long hours, this Hydro Flask mug is a present that says you care about their busy lifestyle and the temperature of their favorite beverages.

Bonpoint Baby Pink Cashmere Mittens

Show a new parent in your life that you love their baby just as much as you said you would with this darling pair of cashmere mittens.

Asceno Green Silk London Eye Mask

For lovers of luxury: This vibrant silk sleeping mask, to ensure they get their beauty rest.

Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers, Set of 2

Crafted from stainless steel and stylishly stemless, these beverage tumblers keep wine (or anything else!) at the ideal temperature for drinking. Cheers!

Klorane Revitalizing Water Sleeping Mask

Formulated with nourishing cornflower, this unique gel-cream "visibly reduces the appearance of puffy eyes and face, pillow marks and dark circles," according to Klorane. Just make sure the recipient knows you intended it for self-care, not as a hint.

Katie Dean Jewelry Moon Studs

These crescent moon-shaped (or are they devilishly horn-shaped?) studs bring boho-chic flair to any outfit. 

Girlfriend Collective Pink Bike Shorts

These bubblegum-pink shorts are a SSENSE exclusive that infuse athleisure looks with candy-colored charm.

Capra Designs Beige Etch Planter

For the friend who loves their plants: This minimalist planter that matches with any space's decor. 

Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Funko Pop

Celebrate the legacy of this groundbreaking character with a collector's Funko Pop that combines Wonder Woman with an iconic comic book cover. 

Avec Les Filles Infinity Scarf

This cozy faux fur scarf is made from the same fabric as Avec Les Filles' beloved winter coats, so I won't judge you for buying one for a friend and one for yourself.

Adidas Originals Beige Organic Cotton Sweatshirt

Made with of-the-moment French terry, this lightweight (and undyed!) pullover is perfect for relaxed days.

Mini Beverly Links Bracelet

Give the gift of glam with this on-trend chain link bracelet.

Bala Balance Blocks

For fans of home gyms and at-work workouts alike, these unique blocks from Bala are designed to improve stability and flexibility without encouraging reliance on them.

Moon and Jai Healing Ritual Kit

Amethyst, selenite, clear quartz, sage, and palo santo make this kit a one-stop shop for everything someone might need to practice a healing ritual. Healing has broad meaning, and FYI: Knowledge of crystals is not a prerequisite to purchase.

Your Scorpio bestie's birthday may fall just ahead of the holiday season, but here's a list of gifts for Scorpios to peruse for both occasions.

