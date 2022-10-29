Keep Up With the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Unforgettable Halloween Costumes From Over the Years

Watch : 21 BEST Kardashian & Jenner Halloween Costumes

The Kardashians love to pull off a hilarious trick (remember that "Todd Kraines" prank?), but they also give followers a real treat every year with their Halloween costumes.

From Kylie Jenner's Barbie look to Khloe Kardashian's Cruella de Vil transformation—not to mention Kim Kardashian's Cher ensemble and Kourtney Kardashian's superhero get-up—the family has donned a number of unforgettable outfits over the years. And, of course, there's all that and more at Kendall Jenner's star-studded costume birthday party.

Naturally, their kids love to get into the Halloween spirit too, and they've gone as everything from Power Rangers and the Flintstones to sweet skunks and precious pumpkins. This year, Kim had her children channel music icons, with North West paying homage to Aaliyah, Saint West going as Snoop Dogg, Chicago West dressing as Sade Adu and Psalm West portraying Eazy-E.

While not all of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have shared their 2022 costumes just yet, fans can still take a spooktacular trip down Halloween memory lane. So, grab your candy and hot apple cider. It's time to keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costumes from over the years.