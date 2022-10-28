You Need to See Jennifer Garner and Her Dog's Halloween Transformations

Jennifer Garner and her golden retriever Birdie stole the show in their ghost-inspired 2022 Halloween costumes. See their epic looks below.

Jennifer Garner and her dog's Halloween costumes were nothing short of pawtastic.

The 13 Going on 30 actress showed off her and her golden retriever Birdie's spooky season looks on Instagram in a video set to Britney Spears' song, "Me Against the Music."

In the Oct. 28 clip, Jennifer, dressed in a torn white dress, white veil and a silver-colored wig, sits across a wooden table from herself, this time appearing in a purple and black dress, black wig and a large purple bow. The actress goes back in forth between characters, mouthing the lyrics to Britney's 2003 single. 

Birdie then makes an appearance in the video, donning a ripped white pillowcase with holes cut for his eyes, nose and mouth. 

The Alias alum's video comes more than a week after she first showed off the stunning ensembles to her 13.7 million Instagram followers in a Halloween video, along with a special poem to help usher in the spooky holiday

In the Oct. 19 post, she recited, "Boo! Three little ghostesses, sitting on postesses, eating buttered toastesses, greasing their fistesses, up to their wristesses. Oh, what beastesses to make such feastesses!"

Jennifer's costumes may have been some of the bestesses, but how does she match up to other stars? Keep scrolling to see more 2022 Halloween looks.

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"Halloween 2022 With my dead bride @officialelenabelle," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Terry Crews

The America's Got Talent host screams for his life at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Great Wolf Lodge
Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss

So you think you can scare this family at Great Wolf Lodge Northern California's Monster Bash dance party? 

Instagram
Jennifer Garner and her dog Birdie

The 13 Going on 30 actress sported two spooky looks this year as she and her golden retriever celebrated Halloween together. 

Instagram
Morgan Stewart McGraw

It's a family affair at Tina's Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles. 

Knott’s Berry Farm
Carmen Electra

The actress is ready for a ghostly good time as she enjoys the Ghostrider rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. 

Michael Simon/Amazon
Dorinda Medley

The Real Housewives of New York City star prepares for Halloween with her Amazon Echo Show 15 and Ring Video Doorbell at Blue Stone Manor.

Instagram
Kailyn Lowry

"Our 4th annual Halloween make up," the Teen Mom star wrote on Instagram after working with makeup artist Zach Boner. 

Instagram
Dustin Lynch & Kane Brown

"I like turtles," Dustin wrote on Instagram while attending his friend's Halloween-themed birthday party. "And happy bday KB! @kanebrown."

Todd Williamson
Vanessa Hudgens

It's not Halloween until the actress finds herself back among the monsters at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria star is all smiles as she kicks off her evening at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack
Rebel Wilson

Aca-spooky! The Pitch Perfect star enjoys Nights of the Jack, a family friendly annual event at King Gilette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. 

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Victoria Justice

After attending the RiSE festival near Las Vegas, the A Perfect Pairing star heads to Los Angeles to attend Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Shipt
Jamie Chung

The actress and Shipt Halloween hosting specialist gets ready for spooky season with help from the same-day delivery company.

Instagram
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

"LaValle Pumpkins," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote on Instagram after visiting the pumpkin patch. 

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Miles Brown & Marsai Martin

Stronger together! The Black-ish co-stars conquer Halloween Horror Nights together at Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Instagram
Cheyenne Floyd

"Pumpkin Patch in our @novakids @fashionnova," the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star shared on Instagram

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack
Justin Baldoni

Family fun night! The Jane the Virgin star attends Nights of the Jack at King Gilette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. 

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Austin North, Madison Bailey & Chase Stokes

The Outer Banks crew isn't afraid of some thrills at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Hamilton Pytluk / Universal Studios Hollywood
Nicole Richie

It's not so simple surviving Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Shaqtoberfest
Shaquille O'Neal

The NBA legend is spotted at the first-ever Shaqtoberfest Halloween attraction at the historic Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif.

Experiential Supply Co.
Derek Fisher

The baseball legend and his family enjoy a spooky night out at Experiential Supply Co.'s 3rd annual Haunt'OWeen event sponsored by Netflix and Bang Energy.

Jen Lowery Photo
Diplo

The DJ heads to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., for a night of spooky mazes and characters. 

Experiential Supply Co.
Casper Smart

The dancer stops by Experiential Supply Co.'s 3rd annual Haunt'OWeen event in partnership with Fever at the Woodland Hills Promenade.

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst

It's a date night to remember for the couple who were spotted at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park. 

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Demi Lovato

Boo! The Grammy nominee attends Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Twitter
Chrissy Teigen

"Between 'smile' 'barbarian' and the weeknd's universal studios halloween horror nights, I am a very happy horror gal," the Cravings author wrote on Twitter. "So much to do!!"

Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood
Chloe Grace Mortez

Time for thrills and chills! The Peripheral star attends Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images
Kate Hudson

It's family day at the Disneyland Resort as the actress celebrates her daughter Rani Rose's birthday with Minnie Mouse during Halloween time.

Instagram
Lydia McLaughlin

"I heard it's fall tomorrow," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "You wouldn't know living in the OC so I had to call in my fav, @stylemyholidays. We are ready now to welcome in allllllll the pumpkin spice lates." 

