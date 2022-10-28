How Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Guilt-Tripped Shawn Mendes Into Following Him on Instagram

There's nothing holding Noah Schanpp back.
During a game of "True Confessions" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Stranger Things star was quick to, well, confess random facts.
"I guilt-tripped Shawn Mendes into following me back on Instagram," he told host Jimmy Fallon and co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who had to guess whether he was telling the truth. "He followed everyone else in the cast except me."
To really hammer it home, he listed off that the singer gave Millie, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin a follow. But alas, nothing for Noah.
"He's bitter," Millie said. "This is real."
So how exactly did Noah land that follow? "I DM'd him and I was like, ‘I'm low-key offended," the 18-year-old said. "Why do you follow everyone [else]?'"
And allegedly he got a response. "He said, ‘Oh, what's up man?'" detailed Noah, who said he called Shawn the other day. "'Like, I love you so much.'"
And though Jimmy and Millie thought he was bluffing; it was totally true.
This isn't the first time Noah had some DM drama. Over the summer, he got into hot water with Doja Cat after she slid into his DMs asking him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn.
"Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu," she wrote. "Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?" To which Noah responded, "LMAOO slide into his DMs."
Alas, as Doja replied, "I don't know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn't have a DM to slide in."
Noah then shared their conversation in a July TikTok, writing, "thirsty Doja."
Much to her dismay. "That's like borderline snake s--t," Doja said on TikTok. "That's like weasel s--t."
There's no bad blood, though. Noah followed up with another TikTok, saying, "I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings."