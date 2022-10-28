How Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Guilt-Tripped Shawn Mendes Into Following Him on Instagram

Watch : Noah Schnapp - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

There's nothing holding Noah Schanpp back.

During a game of "True Confessions" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Stranger Things star was quick to, well, confess random facts.

"I guilt-tripped Shawn Mendes into following me back on Instagram," he told host Jimmy Fallon and co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who had to guess whether he was telling the truth. "He followed everyone else in the cast except me."

To really hammer it home, he listed off that the singer gave Millie, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin a follow. But alas, nothing for Noah.

"He's bitter," Millie said. "This is real."

So how exactly did Noah land that follow? "I DM'd him and I was like, ‘I'm low-key offended," the 18-year-old said. "Why do you follow everyone [else]?'"

And allegedly he got a response. "He said, ‘Oh, what's up man?'" detailed Noah, who said he called Shawn the other day. "'Like, I love you so much.'"

And though Jimmy and Millie thought he was bluffing; it was totally true.