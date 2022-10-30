Kaley Cuoco's Romantic History Before Finding a Deeper Partnership With Tom Pelphrey

If this is the upside-down for Kaley Cuoco, then she has no need for right-side up.

"I am so much better now!" the actress told Variety this past summer, reflecting on finding "light at the end of the tunnel" in the wake of her second divorce. "I came out of it a couple months ago, and life totally flipped upside down."

Of course, everything went topsy-turvy for Cuoco in the best possible way: The 36-year-old, a three-time Emmy nominee as a producer and star of the darkly comedic series The Flight Attendant, is now preparing for the role of a lifetime.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," the pregnant star shared Oct. 11 on Instagram, confirming that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are going to be first-time parents. "Beyond blessed and over the moon."