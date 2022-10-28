RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Is Starring in a Christmas Movie (Yes, Really)

Watch : Teresa Giudice Reacts to Vicki Gunvalson SHADE at BravoCon 2022

Teresa Giudice is ready to get into the holiday spirit.

Fans don't have to wait until season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey to see the Bravo star return to the small screen, as Teresa will make her Christmas movie debut in VH1's Fuhgeddabout Christmas, premiering Dec. 21.

Teresa shared her "EXCITING NEWS" with fans on Instagram Oct. 28, writing, "I'm honored to be part of this project with so many talented people."

She went on to praise the film's cast, calling leading lady and Wild 'N Out star Justina Valentine "absolutely amazing," and stated she "had a blast" with co-stars Renee Graziano, of Mob Wives fame, and Perez Hilton.

"I'm happy we got to share this experience together," Teresa's post concludes. "Everyone watch!!"

Along with sharing several behind-the-scenes pictures from filming, Teresa's post includes a brief synopsis of the movie. It reads, "When an Italian American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa, and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever."