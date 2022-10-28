Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Ultimately Decided to Divorce

Watch : Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen File for Divorce

Before Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship hit the end zone, the pair already a game plan in place.



Though the Super Bowl champ and supermodel announced their divorce Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage, the duo knew a split was coming for some time, taking the necessary steps beforehand to iron out the specifics.



"They worked out settlement details and once everything was agreed upon there was no reason to wait," a source close to the former couple told E! News. "They're both ready to move on and move ahead."

As for their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9—Tom also shares son Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan—the pair "agreed on joint custody and dividing their assets," the source said. "They plan to coparent and keep things drama free for the kids."

"It's a sad day but it's also a relief to have the settlement wrapped up," the insider continued. "They've known this was coming and it's time to move on."