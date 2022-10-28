How Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Remaining United for Their Kids Amid Divorce

Watch : Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen File for Divorce

Though Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are not each other's endgame, they remain on the same team when it comes to their kids.

The supermodel and the NFL star—who announced their divorce on Oct. 28—agreed to joint custody of kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, a source close to the couple tells E! News. (The quarterback is also dad to son Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

"They worked out settlement details and once everything was agreed upon there was no reason to wait," the insider says of Tom, 45, and Gisele, 42. "They're both ready to move on and move ahead. They agreed on joint custody and dividing their assets. They plan to co-parent and keep things drama free for the kids."

"It's a sad day but it's also a relief to have the settlement wrapped up," the source adds. "They've known this was coming and it's time to move on."

Both Tom and Gisele addressed their co-parenting plan on Oct. 28 while breaking their silence about their split. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," Tom wrote on his Instagram Story. "We will continue to work together as parents to ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."